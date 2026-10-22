ED Gears Up To Oppose Appeal Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to oppose former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's proposed appeal before the Kerala High Court Division Bench against the registration of corruption cases linked to alleged payments by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions.
Senior ED officials began consultations in Kochi on Wednesday to examine their legal options following the Supreme Court's decision to permit Vijayan and his family members to challenge the High Court order. No formal decision on opposing the appeal has been publicly confirmed.
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