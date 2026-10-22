Historic APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting 2026 Successfully Wraps Up In Hong Kong Arabian Post
Yesterday (October 21), the FMM issued the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers' Joint Statement, reaffirming the commitment to building an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040 for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.
Minister of Finance and chair of the 2026 FMM, Lan Fo'an, said that all parties should firmly implement the consensus reached at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, uphold multilateralism, and deepen practical co-operation in fiscal and financial affairs, with a view to contributing to regional economic and financial stability and long-term sustainable growth.
Earlier, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, welcomed participants to the FMM.
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