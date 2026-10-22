CPM Plans Pathanamthitta Shutdown Over ESA Row Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |Political tensions over the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in Keralam's Western Ghats have intensified, with the CPI(M) announcing a shutdown across seven Pathanamthitta villages on October 24 despite government assurances that inhabited areas and farmland will be protected.
The confrontation has sharpened differences between the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front government, while uncertainty over the boundaries continues to unsettle farming communities across central Travancore.
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