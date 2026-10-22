CPM Plans Pathanamthitta Shutdown Over ESA Row Arabian Post

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Political tensions over the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in Keralam's Western Ghats have intensified, with the CPI(M) announcing a shutdown across seven Pathanamthitta villages on October 24 despite government assurances that inhabited areas and farmland will be protected.

The confrontation has sharpened differences between the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front government, while uncertainty over the boundaries continues to unsettle farming communities across central Travancore.

<p>CPI(M) district secretary Raju Abraham announced the protest covering Chittar, Seethathode, Aruvappulam and Thannithode in Konni taluk, alongside Vadasserikkara, Perunad and Kollamula in Ranni taluk. The party is demanding their exclusion from the Centre's draft ESA notification.</p> <p>The agitation follows publication of revised cadastral maps by the Keralam Environment Department, identifying 8,590.69 square kilometres across 98 villages for ecological protection, against 9,993.7 square kilometres proposed in the Centre's draft notification.</p> <p>The revised proposal substantially reduces the territory earmarked for restrictions and largely excludes 33 villages from the earlier classification. Nevertheless, seven Pathanamthitta villages remain within the proposed boundaries, although the areas covered have been reduced.</p> <p>The dispute has persisted despite the Legislative Assembly unanimously adopting a resolution on October 15 urging the Union government to accept Keralam's revised recommendations before issuing the final notification.</p> <p>Chief Minister V D Satheesan told the Assembly that his government had maintained the position adopted by the previous Left Democratic Front administration. Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan sought acknowledgement of measures undertaken during the preceding government's tenure.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The exchange reflected continuing disagreements over political responsibility for the dispute, even as both fronts formally supported reducing the proposed ESA boundaries.</p> See also Sudhakaran questions ground for his removal as KPCC chief <p>CPI(M) leaders have accused the UDF administration of failing to secure adequate protection for farmers and residents. Party representatives contend that uncertainty surrounding cadastral mapping has left communities unable to determine whether individual properties might face restrictions.</p> <p>The Congress leadership rejects suggestions that the government has neglected the issue, pointing to its September submission to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the subsequent publication of revised maps.</p> <p>Ranni legislator Pazhakulam Madhu has maintained that the government's recommendations exclude inhabited areas and agricultural holdings from the proposed ESA boundaries in the Ranni and Konni constituencies.</p> <p>He cited reductions in the proposed protected areas of Perunad, Kollamula and Vadasserikkara from 192.68, 59.94 and 57.23 square kilometres respectively to 142.96, 27.55 and 24.08 square kilometres.</p> <p>The overall ESA extent proposed for Pathanamthitta would consequently fall from 1,543.01 square kilometres to 1,308.25 square kilometres.</p> <p>The CPI(M), however, argues that reduced boundaries alone cannot settle concerns unless residents can independently verify the status of their properties.</p> <p>The party also organised a 12-hour hartal in Idukki on October 16, demanding greater clarity in the revised maps and opposing measures it believes could affect plantation ownership and agricultural activity.</p> <p>Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani has separately demanded village-wise information and a government White Paper explaining discrepancies between earlier ecological assessments and the latest proposal.</p> <p>Mani questioned whether agricultural land remained within the proposed boundaries in 25 villages across nine districts, calling for public disclosure of the underlying assessments.</p> <p>The Catholic Congress has also sought documentary evidence demonstrating that residential properties and agricultural holdings have been excluded. Its representatives maintain that environmental conservation must proceed without undermining established livelihoods.</p> See also BJP alleges Cong, CPM deal to save Vijayan <p>Catholic Congress global director Fr Philip Kaviyil has emphasised that the organisation supports biodiversity protection but wants greater transparency regarding the implications of ecological classification for landowners.</p> <p>The state's revised maps also exclude the Sabarimala temple complex, Pampa and the Nilakkal parking area, although certain pilgrimage routes remain within proposed ecological boundaries.</p> <p>The Assembly resolution additionally requests exemptions for the Cardamom Hill Reserve, citing established cultivation, settlements and infrastructure. It seeks reconsideration of restrictions affecting certain essential industries and healthcare facilities.</p> <p>The Union government must consider the state's recommendations before finalising the notification. The proposed regulations primarily concern environmentally damaging activities, including mining, quarrying and specified industrial or construction projects, rather than imposing a blanket prohibition on ordinary farming.</p> <p>The Environment Department has made the proposed ESA maps publicly available to facilitate examination of village boundaries and the areas identified for ecological protection.</p> <p>(The article 'CPM plans Pathanamthitta shutdown over ESA row' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>