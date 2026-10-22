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Thiruvambady Demands New Pooram Probe Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

Thiruvambady Devaswom has demanded a fresh investigation into the disruption of the 2024 Thrissur Pooram, rejecting Crime Branch findings that implicate its office-bearers in the controversy surrounding the festival.

Devaswom secretary K Gireesh Kumar said the investigation had effectively transformed those who complained about the disruption into accused persons. He disputed the conclusions after the Crime Branch report reached the Keralam government for approval to proceed with a chargesheet.

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The Arabian Post

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