Munambam Residents Revive Protests Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |Residents of Munambam are preparing to resume their agitation following Kerala State Waqf Board chairman M. C. Mayin Haji's assertion that the disputed coastal land belongs to the Waqf, contradicting Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan's position on its ownership.
The Munambam Protest Committee has announced a demonstration outside the Waqf Board office at Kaloor in Kochi on Thursday. Father Joshi Mayyattil is scheduled to inaugurate the protest at 3 pm, marking the return of organised demonstrations over the unresolved property dispute.
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