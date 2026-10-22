Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Munambam Residents Revive Protests Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

Residents of Munambam are preparing to resume their agitation following Kerala State Waqf Board chairman M. C. Mayin Haji's assertion that the disputed coastal land belongs to the Waqf, contradicting Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan's position on its ownership.

The Munambam Protest Committee has announced a demonstration outside the Waqf Board office at Kaloor in Kochi on Thursday. Father Joshi Mayyattil is scheduled to inaugurate the protest at 3 pm, marking the return of organised demonstrations over the unresolved property dispute.

MENAFN22102026000152002308ID1111852446


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search