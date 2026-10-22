BJP Leader Denies Prior Knowledge Of Qatar Robbery Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |A local BJP leader arrested over the theft of more than ₹8 crore from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) headquarters in Qatar has told Koyilandy police that he was unaware of the planned robbery when he travelled abroad.
Parappil Balakrishnan, a resident of Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, surrendered to police on Wednesday in connection with the September 2025 robbery. He claimed that other suspects had promised him employment in Qatar and subsequently involved him in the operation without disclosing their intentions beforehand.
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