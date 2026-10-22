BJP Welcomes Defectors Amid Divya Signal Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |BJP leader P. K. Krishnadas has said his party remains open to leaders and workers from other political organisations, after a Facebook post by CPI(M) figure P. P. Divya prompted speculation about her political future in Kannur.
Krishnadas said those considering joining the BJP should first make their intentions clear. His remarks on Thursday followed Divya's lengthy reflection on relationships, changing convictions and the importance of leaving behind what no longer serves a purpose.
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