Secretary Shifted After Transport Dept Complaints Arabian Post

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The state government has removed senior IAS officer T. V. Anupama from the post of Transport Secretary following complaints by an association of Motor Vehicles Department officials against her administrative decisions and alleged treatment of employees.

Anupama has been transferred as Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, while D. Balamurali has been appointed the new Transport Secretary. The reshuffle was announced on Thursday, October 22.

<p>The transfer order allows Anupama to retain responsibility for aviation, metro and railway matters, indicating that the government has redistributed her responsibilities rather than withdrawing all transport-related assignments.</p> <p>The decision followed a complaint submitted directly to Transport Minister C. P. John by an organisation representing motor vehicle inspectors. The association accused Anupama of initiating unnecessary disciplinary proceedings against employees and behaving improperly towards departmental personnel.</p> <p>The allegations have not been independently established, and no formal finding of misconduct against Anupama has been disclosed. The government has also not publicly confirmed whether the complaint constituted the principal reason for her transfer.</p> <p>Differences between Anupama and the minister over departmental functioning had also emerged before the administrative reshuffle. Questions concerning the handling of official decisions and alleged obstacles in departmental administration formed part of the disagreement.</p> <p>The transfer has consequently drawn attention to the relationship between political leadership, senior civil servants and employee organisations within the Transport Department.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Officials familiar with the controversy indicated that the complaints concerned both the manner in which disciplinary powers were exercised and the officer's interactions with employees. However, the specific disciplinary cases cited by the association have not been publicly detailed.</p> See also Thiruvambady demands new Pooram probe <p>The inspectors' organisation approached the minister directly rather than restricting its objections to routine departmental channels. Its intervention placed the allegations before the political authority responsible for overseeing the department.</p> <p>The government has not disclosed whether it sought a written explanation from Anupama or conducted a separate examination of the accusations before issuing the transfer order.</p> <p>There has also been no publicly available indication that the reassignment involved suspension, disciplinary punishment or any adverse finding recorded against the officer.</p> <p>Anupama's continued responsibility for aviation, metro and railway affairs is a significant feature of the order. These assignments remain with her despite the appointment of another officer to head the Transport Department.</p> <p>The arrangement separates responsibility for the department's broader administrative functioning from specific infrastructure and transport-related portfolios that Anupama had been handling.</p> <p>Balamurali's appointment places a new secretary in charge of departmental administration at a time when employee grievances have become a matter of concern for the minister.</p> <p>The incoming secretary will assume responsibility for coordinating official decisions and overseeing administrative matters within the department, subject to the allocation of business prescribed by the government.</p> <p>The Motor Vehicles Department performs regulatory and enforcement functions, including vehicle registration, driving licence administration, roadworthiness inspections and implementation of transport regulations.</p> <p>Motor vehicle inspectors are directly involved in several of these functions, making their working relationship with the department's senior administration important for everyday operations.</p> <p>Disciplinary proceedings against government employees are governed by applicable service rules, which provide procedures for examining alleged misconduct and determining appropriate action.</p> <p>The association's objections concern the alleged use of those procedures and the conduct of the senior official towards subordinate employees. Whether any particular action was unjustified remains unestablished.</p> See also High Court to hear Vijayan appeal on Sat <p>The dispute also raises questions about how employee grievances are examined when they involve senior administrative officers. A complaint by a staff organisation does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing.</p> <p>Equally, the government retains authority to transfer senior officials and redistribute administrative responsibilities in accordance with service requirements.</p> <p>The transfer order has therefore to be distinguished from any formal disciplinary determination, particularly because Anupama continues to hold senior responsibilities under the revised arrangement.</p> <p>No detailed public response from Anupama addressing the association's specific allegations was available at the time of the announcement. Her position on the accusations consequently remains unclear.</p> <p>The reshuffle also includes a separate change involving senior official Sharmila Mary Joseph, who has been relieved of additional responsibility for Food and Civil Supplies.</p> <p>That adjustment forms part of the wider administrative changes announced alongside the appointment of Balamurali and Anupama's reassignment.</p> <p>The order identifies the Local Self Government Department as Anupama's new principal posting, while separately specifying the aviation, metro and railway portfolios that she will continue to handle.</p> <p>(The article 'Secretary shifted after transport dept complaints' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>