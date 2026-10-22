Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Moody's: Azerbaijan's Banking Assets Grow 11% Annually Since 2021


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:07

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Since 2021, total assets of Azerbaijan's banking system have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 11%, says Moody's.

“As of 29 September 2026, the Azerbaijan banking system consisted of 21 banks. As of 31
August 2026, Azerbaijan's banking system reported total assets of AZN62.5 billion. Since
2021, total assets have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 11%,” reads the latest report on the International Bank of Azerbaijan issued by the rating agency.

Moody's recalls that as of 31 August 2026, Azerbaijan's banking system reported total loans of 34.9 billion manat and net loans to customers of 30.8 billion manat.

“Customer deposits was the largest
source of banking system funds, representing 67% of total liabilities and equity, as of the
same date,” the report said.

Will be updated

MENAFN22102026000187011040ID1111852432


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search