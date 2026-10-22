Talent Isn't Enough: Hollywood Veteran Charmin Noel Lee Reveals What It Really Takes To Book The Role

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New nationwide touring workshops equip adult actors, young performers, and parents with insider strategies to master auditions, navigate representation, and turn talent into booked roles









ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of aspiring actors spend years taking classes, perfecting monologues, and chasing auditions. Yet many never book the role. Why is that?

Veteran actress, director, and acting coach Charmin Noel Lee, principal of Total Package Entertainment, is taking more than three decades of Hollywood experience nationwide with BOOK IT Boot Camp and THE BLUEPRINT-two immersive experiences designed to help actors and families understand what it takes to compete and succeed in entertainment. View upcoming classes at charminnoellee.com.

With over 100 credits in television and film, from playing Maya's mom on Girlfriends to her role as Judge Bradley on The Chi, Lee has built the kind of lasting career many actors dream of. The insight she's gained along the way is invaluable to anyone pursuing a long-term career in entertainment. Now she's sharing it through two hands-on experiences designed to help adult and child actors become more competitive, while giving parents the knowledge to guide their children's careers with confidence.

“Acting classes are essential. They develop your craft and give you the foundation you need,” says Lee.“But knowing how to act and knowing how to book a job are two different skill sets. I want actors to understand what happens between getting the audition and getting the job-and how to become more competitive in that process.”

BOOK IT Boot Camp is a one-day intensive experience for adult actors, delivering hands-on audition techniques, industry insights, and practical strategies to compete confidently and book more roles.

THE BLUEPRINT is a two-day immersive experience for aspiring young performers and their parents, delivering insider knowledge, industry insights, and practical strategies to navigate the entertainment business and build lasting careers.

BOOK IT Boot Camp: FROM AUDITION TO BOOKING

BOOK IT Boot Camp is an intensive workshop for adult actors looking to improve their audition and booking skills. It is designed to help aspiring and experienced actors sharpen their audition skills, strengthen their on-camera presence, and better understand what makes an audition competitive.

Working directly with Ms. Lee, participants will learn a proven technique designed to position actors to compete in the top 3% of their category.

Rather than replacing traditional acting classes, BOOK IT strengthens that training by focusing on the qualities that capture the attention of casting directors and other industry decision-makers.

“Actors spend years perfecting their craft, and that's important,” says Lee.“But when the audition comes, you have to know how to deliver. BOOK IT is about helping actors make the most of those opportunities.”

THE BLUEPRINT: BECAUSE TALENT IS ONLY PART OF THE BUSINESS

THE BLUEPRINT is a comprehensive two-day workshop that equips families with the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills required to pursue acting professionally.

DAY ONE - THE BUSINESS: WHAT EVERY PARENT SHOULD KNOW

Ms. Lee is joined by her personal talent agent, Susan Toler Walters of STW Talent Agency, whose extensive experience includes teaching, developing, and professionally representing children in the entertainment industry.

Together, Lee and Walters will help parents better understand the business behind their child's talent, including:



How talent representation works and what agents look for

The professional audition, callback, and booking process

Recognizing legitimate opportunities and possible industry warning signs

Understanding contracts, finances, and professional expectations Supporting a child's education, emotional well-being, and career development



DAY TWO - THE CRAFT: PREPARING YOUNG ACTORS TO COMPETE

Young performers join Ms. Lee, along with co-instructor and resident photographer Rodd Evans, for interactive acting instruction, on-camera exercises, audition preparation, and performance development designed to strengthen their skills and confidence.

As a valuable addition to their training, each young performer will also walk away with a professional headshot captured by Evans-giving them a polished, industry-ready image to help present themselves professionally beyond the workshop.

By combining practical industry knowledge for parents with hands-on training, personalized performance coaching, and a professional headshot for young actors, THE BLUEPRINT helps families better understand what it takes to pursue opportunities responsibly and professionally.

“A child can be incredibly talented, but if the adults guiding that child don't understand the business, they're operating at a disadvantage,” Lee explains.“THE BLUEPRINT is about helping parents become knowledgeable partners in their child's journey while giving young performers practical tools they can use as they pursue opportunities.”

HOLLYWOOD HAS UNWRITTEN RULES. IT'S TIME TO TALK ABOUT THEM.

No empty promises. No shortcuts to stardom. Through BOOK IT and THE BLUEPRINT, Lee helps close that gap between talent and professional readiness with interactive coaching, professional insight, honest conversations, and tools participants can use after the workshop.

“Talent gets you noticed. Preparation makes you competitive. Understanding the business helps you build a career.” - Charmin Noel Lee

MEDIA & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Charmin Noel Lee brings more than three decades of experience in front of and behind the camera, offering a candid perspective on what separates talented performers from working actors. Available for television, radio, podcast, print, and digital interviews, Lee can address Hollywood's unwritten rules, common audition mistakes, the realities of talent representation, and what parents should understand before guiding a child into the entertainment industry.

Her insights offer compelling conversations for entertainment, arts and culture, parenting, education, and career-development audiences.

Website: CharminNoelLee.com View our website for upcoming classes and registration

IMDb: Charmin Noel Lee - Film & Television Credits

Be the brand behind the Next Generation of Stars: Sponsorship

BOOK IT Scholarship Application | BLUEPRINT Scholarship Application

MEDIA CONTACT

Forums Meetings & Events

Katrina Ruff

...

(303) 366-1014

Interview requests, media appearances, and workshop coverage are welcome.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at