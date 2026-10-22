Swiss Government Opposes Initiative To Restrict Fireworks
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Bundesrat gegen Volksinitiative für Einschränkungen von Feuerwerk
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Read more: Bundesrat gegen Volksinitiative für Einschränkungen von Feue
The popular initiative referred to as the Fireworks Restriction Initiative calls for a ban on fireworks that produce noise. Accordingly, loud fireworks, such as firecrackers and bangers, would no longer be permitted to be sold to private individuals. Furthermore, private individuals would no longer be permitted to set off loud fireworks.
The Federal Council is aware, as stated in its message to parliament, that loud fireworks are perceived as a nuisance by some members of the public and can trigger severe reactions in animals. However, the noise and the particulate matter emissions from fireworks – also cited by the initiative committee – are temporary and comparatively low.More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should Switzerland regulate the use of fireworks?
Should the use of fireworks be restricted to better protect animals, people and the environment? Or does the initiative threaten a popular tradition deeply rooted in August 1 and New Year's celebrations?Join the discuss Oct 22, 2026 View the discu
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