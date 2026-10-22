Deutsch de Einbruchdiebstähle in der Schweiz steigen deutlich an Original Read more: Einbruchdiebstähle in der Schweiz steigen deutli

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Burglaries are soaring in Switzerland. Thieves are particularly active during the winter months and in French-speaking Switzerland, with the cost per incident reaching record levels, according to an analysis by the Swiss insurance company AXA. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Burglaries soar in Switzerland This content was published on October 22, 2026 - 11:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Since 2020, AXA has recorded a steady rise in the number of burglaries per insured household, the insurance company announced on Thursday. In 2025, the company recorded 4% more burglaries than in the previous year and 15% more than in 2022.

The switch to winter time and the resulting earlier onset of darkness contributed to the rise in burglaries. From October to March last year, for example, AXA recorded 45% more offences than during the summer months. December proved to be the month with the highest number of burglaries, followed by November.

More More Geneva super-rich rocked by luxury home burglary spree

This content was published on Aug 17, 2026 Swiss officials say gangs from France are responsible for a recent rise in 'homejackings', sometimes at gunpoint.

Read more: Geneva super-rich rocked by luxury home burglary