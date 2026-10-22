Burglaries Soar In Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Einbruchdiebstähle in der Schweiz steigen deutlich an
Original
Read more: Einbruchdiebstähle in der Schweiz steigen deutli
Since 2020, AXA has recorded a steady rise in the number of burglaries per insured household, the insurance company announced on Thursday. In 2025, the company recorded 4% more burglaries than in the previous year and 15% more than in 2022.
The switch to winter time and the resulting earlier onset of darkness contributed to the rise in burglaries. From October to March last year, for example, AXA recorded 45% more offences than during the summer months. December proved to be the month with the highest number of burglaries, followed by November.More More Geneva super-rich rocked by luxury home burglary spree
This content was published on Aug 17, 2026 Swiss officials say gangs from France are responsible for a recent rise in 'homejackings', sometimes at gunpoint.Read more: Geneva super-rich rocked by luxury home burglary
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment