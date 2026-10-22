Bern And Helsinki Strengthen Ties To Mark 'Centenary'
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Berne et Helsinki soignent leurs relations pour leur“centenaire”
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Read more: Berne et Helsinki soignent leurs relations pour leur“centen
This meeting forms part of the centenary celebrations marking diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to a press release issued on Thursday. The two ministers praised the excellent economic, scientific and technological ties between their countries, highlighting in particular their collaboration on 381 projects under the“Horizon Europe” programme.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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