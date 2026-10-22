Coherent Named One Of TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Coherent's growth, financial strength and business momentum









SAXONBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), the global leader in photonics, is proud to announce its inclusion in the America's Growth Leaders 2027 list, a distinguished ranking honoring companies demonstrating exceptional growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance. This recognition is presented by TIME and Statista, global leaders in data analysis and industry benchmarking, and it can now be viewed on time.com.

Being named to the America's Growth Leaders 2027 list signifies that Coherent Corp. stands among the most accomplished businesses in the United States. These organizations have consistently excelled in expanding their market presence, maintaining strong financial foundations, and delivering value to shareholders. Inclusion in this elite group reflects sustained success, resilience through market fluctuations, and the ability to create lasting impact in the competitive global landscape.

“Being recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders is a testament to the momentum we are building across Coherent,” said Jim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Coherent.“Our teams are executing with speed and focus, delivering innovative technologies that address some of the world's most important opportunities. This recognition belongs to our employees around the world whose talent, commitment and relentless drive make our progress possible.”

Coherent's portfolio of technologies spans some of the world's most consequential markets, including artificial intelligence and datacenter infrastructure, communications, industrial applications, semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and instrumentation.

“Growth starts with people,” said Grace Lee, Chief People Officer.“Every day, our employees bring the ideas, energy and courage to push what's possible. This recognition is a celebration of them and of what we can achieve together.”

The recognition reflects Coherent's continued focus on disciplined execution, innovation and creating sustainable long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Media Contact:

Christina Itzkowitz

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