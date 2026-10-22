MENAFN - Swissinfo) Roche's chief executive officer has lambasted Europe's lack of pharmaceutical innovation and support for the industry, which he said deprive patients of access to the latest medicines. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Roche CEO slams Europe for failing to reward innovation This content was published on October 22, 2026 - 16:22 3 minutes Bloomberg

“The US and Asia really play to win, and I feel Europe is more and more playing not to lose,” Thomas Schinecker, CEO of the Swiss drugmaker, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Roche will“only invest in countries in the future that are also going to reward innovation.”

The comments are some of the 51-year-old executive's strongest to date, coming after Roche paused German investments to protest the government's cost-cutting healthcare reform. Germany and others are“not really investing in growth,” he said Thursday, echoing recent criticism by others in the industry.

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