Roche CEO Slams Europe For Failing To Reward Innovation
“The US and Asia really play to win, and I feel Europe is more and more playing not to lose,” Thomas Schinecker, CEO of the Swiss drugmaker, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Roche will“only invest in countries in the future that are also going to reward innovation.”
The comments are some of the 51-year-old executive's strongest to date, coming after Roche paused German investments to protest the government's cost-cutting healthcare reform. Germany and others are“not really investing in growth,” he said Thursday, echoing recent criticism by others in the industry.More More Drug pricing Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no Trump
This content was published on Oct 21, 2026 Pharmaceutical firms are still pressing Europe, including Switzerland, to raise drug prices despite limits to Trump's Most-Favoured Nation plan.Read more: Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no
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