Could Pennsylvania's 50/50 Custody Bill Change How Courts Decide Parenting Time?

Attorneys Beth Tibbott and Dana Richardson of TIbbott & Richardson, P.C. highlight how custody decisions and parenting time in Pennsylvania may be affected by HB 1499.

Tibbott & Richardson, P.C. Explains How Pennsylvania's Proposed HB 1499 Could Change the Starting Point for Child Custody and Parenting Time Decisions

- Beth Tibbott

SEWICKLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tibbott & Richardson, P.C., a family law firm serving the greater Pittsburgh area, is helping Pennsylvania parents understand proposed legislation that could significantly change the starting point courts use when determining child custody cases.

Pennsylvania House Bill 1499, sponsored by Representative Jamie Flick, proposes a rebuttable presumption that shared physical custody, shared legal custody, and equal parenting time are in the best interest of a child. Under the proposed legislation, equal parenting time would mean time as close as practicable to 50% for each parent, with neither parent receiving more than 60%.

If enacted, the legislation would change how Pennsylvania courts approach custody cases by establishing an initial presumption in favor of shared parenting while still allowing courts to depart from equal parenting time when the circumstances of an individual case warrant it.

The issue has significance for families across Pennsylvania. According to the 2025 Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book, approximately 874,000 Pennsylvania children, or 35%, live in single-parent families. While that figure does not indicate how many children are involved in custody proceedings, it illustrates the number of children living in family structures in which questions about parenting time and parental involvement may arise.

“Custody decisions affect much more than a court schedule,” said Attorney Beth Tibbott, co-founding partner of Tibbott & Richardson, P.C.“They affect how parents and children maintain relationships, how families organize their lives, and how parents move forward after separation. When a proposed law could change the starting point for those decisions, parents need to understand what the change would and would not mean.”

The legislation would also require courts to make specific findings when departing from equal parenting time. When a deviation is warranted, the proposed bill directs courts to create a parenting schedule that maximizes the time each parent spends with the child while remaining consistent with the child's best interests.

That distinction is an important part of the ongoing discussion surrounding HB 1499.

Supporters of equal parenting presumptions argue that children often benefit from maintaining meaningful relationships with both parents and that courts should begin with an expectation of shared parenting whenever appropriate. Others have raised concerns about whether a presumptive 50/50 framework could adequately account for the unique circumstances of each family.

Attorney Dana Richardson, co-founding partner of Tibbott & Richardson, P.C., believes Pennsylvania families should pay close attention to the conversation while remembering that custody cases involve real people and highly individual circumstances.

“Custody is never just about dividing time on a calendar,” Richardson said.“It is about children, parents, relationships, stability, and the realities of each family's life. Any change to Pennsylvania custody law needs thoughtful discussion because the goal should always be to give families and courts a framework that allows decisions to reflect what is truly best for the child.”

Importantly, HB 1499 would not eliminate the court's responsibility to consider circumstances that may make equal parenting time inappropriate. The proposed legislation continues to recognize the importance of evaluating factors relevant to a child's safety and well-being, including situations involving abuse.

Under the bill, a court finding that a party has committed abuse would be among the circumstances that could justify departing from the proposed presumption. The legislation would also continue to require custody decisions to be evaluated within Pennsylvania's broader legal framework governing the best interests of the child.

For parents currently involved in a custody dispute, or anticipating one, the proposed legislation is a reminder that Pennsylvania custody law can evolve and that understanding the law is an important part of preparing for difficult family decisions.

“People going through custody disputes already have enough uncertainty in their lives,” Tibbott said.“Our role is to help them understand what the law says today, stay informed about what may change tomorrow, and develop a strategy based on the facts of their individual situation.”

HB 1499 remains proposed legislation and has not become Pennsylvania law. Its future will depend on further action by the Pennsylvania General Assembly. However, the bill has already contributed to a broader statewide discussion about shared parenting, equal parenting time, and the role courts should play in determining custody arrangements.

Tibbott & Richardson, P.C. continues to monitor legal and legislative developments that may affect Pennsylvania families. The firm's family law attorneys are committed to helping clients understand their rights, navigate complex custody matters, and make informed decisions about their futures.

About Tibbott & Richardson Attorneys at Law

Our Vision is to be powerful advocates for our exclusive clientele, using strategic communication to manage legal intricacies and turning challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

Our Mission is to change the way law is practiced. We advocate by committing to client education, transparent communication, and strategic planning. We empower our clients to move forward as active participants in creating their own futures.

Read the original press release on Tibbott & Richardson, P.C.'s website: press-releases/could-pennsylvanias-50-50-custody-bill-change-how-courts-decide-parenting-time/



Beth Tibbott

Tibbott & Richardson, P.C.

+1 888-733-8752

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