Emery Law Office Champions 16Th Annual Free Coat Exchange In Louisville

Emery Law Office is a proud supporter of Louisville's 16th Annual Free Coat Exchange on Black Friday, which takes place this year on Nov 27, 2026.

Emery Law Office Proudly Supports Louisville's 16th Annual Free Coat Exchange on Nov 27, 2026, Inviting the Community To Share Warmth and Give Back Together

- Melissa Emery, Esq.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As winter approaches, Emery Law Office, a dedicated personal injury law firm serving the Louisville community, is proud to announce its support for the 16th Annual Free Coat Exchange taking place on Friday, November 27, 2026. Grounded in a strict "give, not sell" philosophy, this 100% community-driven initiative provides winter coats to those in need without soliciting or accepting any monetary funds.

The Free Coat Exchange is built entirely on generosity and human connection. Last year, the event featured 45 drop-off sites and 9 giveaway locations across the city, and organizers are actively seeking to expand that reach to make sure warmth is accessible to even more residents in 2026.

For founder and managing attorney Melissa Emery, Esq., advocating for local families goes hand in hand with her firm's core mission of helping people recover and move forward after difficult circumstances.

"I became a lawyer because I am called to help others, and that calling extends far beyond the courtroom," says Melissa Emery. "At our firm, you are a member of our family, and the Free Coat Exchange reflects that same spirit of unconditional community care. It's about giving what you can and sharing warmth with our neighbors in a way that preserves everyone's dignity."

The profound impact of this event is best illustrated by the volunteers who participate. During a previous exchange, two men experiencing homelessness arrived early in the morning to help unload bags, organize tables, and sort incoming coats. After working tirelessly, they were offered breakfast and coffee.

Later in the day, when one of the men received a warm jumpsuit he was thrilled to wear, he noticed another individual arrive with nothing. Without hesitation, he handed over the jumpsuit, noting that the other person needed it more. It is this powerful cycle of giving, choice, and reciprocity that defines the Free Coat Exchange.

Community members, local organizations, and businesses are deeply encouraged to join the movement. Participation is highly impactful and completely hassle-free, requiring no formal meetings and minimal email correspondence. Businesses can easily become a drop-off site by setting up a collection box alongside a yellow poster, sharing the initiative via email and social media, and enjoying the rewards of giving back at no cost. All leftover coats are donated directly to local non-profits that share the organization's community-first philosophy.

If you have a coat you do not need or know someone who needs a coat they do not have, you are encouraged to get involved. For more details on finding a drop-off or giveaway site, or to register your business as a partner, visit freecoatexchange, visit to help promote this year's event, or email....

About Emery Law Office

We believe that a successful claim begins with a positive client-attorney relationship. When you work with us, you won't feel like you need a legalese interpreter – we talk to people like people.

You can expect that kind of personable service from every member of our team, starting with your first phone call to our receptionist. Your case belongs to you, not to your attorney, your medical providers, or the insurance companies involved in your case.

As the claimant, you're in the driver's seat, and that means you get the final say on everything involved in your case.

Read the original press release on Emery Law Office's website: emery-law-office-champions-16th-annual-free-coat-exchange-in-louisville/

Melissa Emery, Esq.

Emery Law Office

+1 502-771-1529

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