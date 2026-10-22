Todd J. Leonard Law Firm Announces $840,000 Settlement In Morris County Truck Crash Case

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Todd J. Leonard Law Firm has announced an $840,000 settlement in a truck accident lawsuit pending in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Morris County, resolving claims brought by a woman who suffered serious spinal injuries after a dump truck crashed into her car.

According to the firm, the collision left the plaintiff with significant spinal trauma that required multiple surgeries and an extended period of medical care treatments. In this particular case, the dump truck's operation was a substantial factor in causing the crash. The defendants disputed liability and causal relationship, and the nature and extent of her injuries.

The case proceeded through extensive discovery, including depositions and review of medical and engineering records. To address the contested issues of fault and injury, Todd Leonard's office retained an accident reconstruction professional to analyze the mechanics of the crash and a biomechanical consultant to assess how the impact forces produced the injuries.

According to the firm, the $840,000 settlement was reached shortly before the scheduled trial date, avoiding the uncertainty and additional expense of presenting the case to a jury.

“While we were fully prepared to try this case, resolving it before trial allowed our client to obtain meaningful compensation without the added stress, delay and risk of a jury verdict,” said Injury Attorney Todd J. Leonard, founder of the Todd J. Leonard Law Firm.“Our focus throughout this litigation was to ensure that her injuries and long-term needs were thoroughly documented and presented so she could move forward with greater security.”

Truck crashes involving large commercial vehicles, such as dump trucks, often raise complex questions of fault, insurance coverage and long-term medical needs. In this case, the plaintiff's spinal surgeries and ongoing treatment highlighted the potential lifetime impact of serious motor vehicle crashes.

The Todd J. Leonard Law Firm, based in Denville, has represented thousands of clients across New Jersey who have sustained serious injuries in trucking accidents, car accidents and pedestrian accidents. In another recent victory, the firm secured $1.8 million for a slip-and-fall injury case involving ice, triggering both a civil lawsuit and a workers' compensation claim.

The firm emphasized that each personal injury case depends on its own facts and circumstances, and that prior settlements or verdicts do not predict future outcomes. Nonetheless, the resolution of this Morris County matter reflects the role that accident reconstruction, biomechanical analysis and thorough preparation can play in resolving contested truck accident litigation in New Jersey courts.

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At the Todd J. Leonard Law Firm we have represented thousands of people who have been injured in all types of accidents. Our New Jersey accident lawyers have been handling all types of personal injury and wrongful death claims for more than 30 years. Founder Todd J. Leonard has dedicated his entire legal career in helping those who have been seriously injured in an accident, and has been privileged to have represented thousands of clients. We are dedicated to doing our best to provide outstanding personal injury representation following all types of serious accident cases and wrongful death claims throughout New Jersey. Our New Jersey accident lawyers have represented thousands of injured clients and have recovered millions of dollars in compensation.

Todd J. Leonard Law Firm

3010 NJ-10 Denville, NJ 07834

(973) 920-7900



Press Contact: Todd J. Leonard

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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Todd J. Leonard Law Firm Announces $840,000 Settlement in Morris County Truck Crash Case News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 22, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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