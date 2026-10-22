Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Medical Simulation Intelligence Patent Portfolio

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Medical Simulation Intelligence patent portfolio originally developed by CodeScribe, a developer of augmented reality clinical simulation technologies.The Medical Simulation Intelligence patent portfolio includes three U.S. patents covering technologies for immersive healthcare education and simulation-based clinical training. The inventions address user interaction tracking, procedural simulation, and competency assessment across augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and medical patient simulation environments. The patented technologies are applicable to nursing and surgical training systems, healthcare clinician education and development, and virtual healthcare simulation platforms.A key patent describes technology for movement tracking in medical simulations that detect and process a user's interactions with virtual objects and simulated clinical environments. The invention supports immersive, hands-on training experiences involving gesture recognition, hand movements, and virtual procedural interactions. The patent has 12 years of life remaining, and its central claim is implemented by numerous providers of AR/VR medical training platforms and surgical simulators.Another key patent describes a system for assessing clinical performance during a medical simulation. The invention describes capturing a participant's actions, evaluating them against established protocols, determining compliance and providing the resulting assessment. This patent has 13 years of life remaining and is being implemented in several patient simulation systems and AR/VR-based clinical training and assessment platforms.Vitek IP has developed confidential claim charts illustrating the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The Medical Simulation Intelligence patent portfolio offers an opportunity to acquire intellectual property that is directly applicable to immersive medical training and simulation-based healthcare assessment software, at a critical juncture as AR/VR-based MedTech innovation is advancing across the education, skills evaluation, and real-time performance monitoring domains.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q1 2027. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact....About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .

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Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Medical Simulation Intelligence Patent Portfolio News Provided By Vitek IP October 22, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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