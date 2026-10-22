CMCT Investor Losses: KT Files $500K Case Against Osaic Wealth

Claim Alleges Former Triad Advisors Broker Joey Cason Recommended Illiquid CMCT to Retired Investors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration claim against Osaic Wealth, Inc., as successor-in-interest to Triad Advisors, LLC. The claim, FINRA Case No. 26-02309, seeks $500,000 in damages on behalf of a retired married couple who allegedly suffered substantial losses in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”) preferred stock and other high-risk, illiquid investments recommended by former Triad and Osaic financial advisor Joseph“Joey” Cason (CRD# 2455720).KlaymanToskes currently represents numerous investors who were customers of Joey Cason in claims involving CMCT and other unsuitable investments. Investors who purchased CMCT preferred stock through Cason, Triad Advisors, Osaic Wealth, or another brokerage firm are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.According to the Statement of Claim, the retired investors told Joey Cason that they needed dependable income without risking their principal. Cason allegedly recommended nearly $300,000 in CMCT Series A1 Preferred Stock as a safe, income-producing investment without adequately disclosing that the shares were illiquid, dividends could be suspended, and redemption requests could be paid in CMCT common stock rather than cash.The claim alleges that CMCT later converted the preferred shares into common stock, which subsequently underwent multiple reverse stock splits. This left the investors with minimal returns. The claim further alleges that the investors' retirement savings were exposed to additional speculative and illiquid investments that were inconsistent with their need for dependable income and preservation of principal.“Retired investors seeking dependable income should not be placed in complex, illiquid investments that expose their principal to substantial losses,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Brokerage firms must conduct reasonable due diligence on the products they offer, clearly disclose their risks, and determine whether they are appropriate for each customer.”Investors may be entitled to pursue claims involving unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentations and omissions, inadequate due diligence, violations of Regulation Best Interest, failure to supervise and other securities violations.As of October 20, 2026, Joey Cason's FINRA BrokerCheck report reflects four customer disputes involving allegations of unsuitable investment recommendations. These include an illiquid preferred stock dispute that settled for $60,000 and a real estate securities dispute that settled for $61,000. Cason was registered with Triad Advisors from 2016 through 2024 and Osaic Wealth from 2024 through June 2026. He is not currently registered with a brokerage firm.Investors who suffered losses in CMCT preferred stock or other investments recommended by Joseph Cason, Triad Advisors, or Osaic Wealth are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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CMCT Investor Losses: KT Files $500K Case Against Osaic Wealth News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 22, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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