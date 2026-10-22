Reel Fathers Rights Adds Senior Trial Attorney Victor Franco To Its Irvine Office, Serving Fathers Across Orange County And Los Angeles County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire), the fastest growing law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and California's most recognized fathers' rights law firm, today announced the addition of

Licensed by the State Bar of California since 2013, Franco brings more than a decade of trial experience to the fathers he represents, including significant jury trial experience. Before joining Reel Fathers Rights, he ran his own law practice for more than ten years, handling family law alongside criminal defense and personal injury matters. His criminal defense work took him through every stage of a prosecution, from arraignment and preliminary hearings to motions to suppress evidence, jury selection, and jury trial. He brings that same intensity into the family law courtroom, leaving no stone unturned and preparing each case as though the client's freedom depends on it. Franco was selected to the California Super Lawyers list in 2025 and 2026 in the area of Family Law.

“Victor Franco is exactly the kind of attorney that makes Reel Fathers Rights an extraordinary resource for fathers in Orange County and Los Angeles,” said Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights.“Custody and restraining order cases are won or lost on the evidence, and Victor has spent more than a decade testing evidence in front of judges and juries. He does not stop at what a father is accused of. He asks whether the evidence actually proves it, and that is the preparation every father deserves. We are proud to have him as part of our team.”

A Trial Lawyer's Approach to Custody and Restraining Order Cases

Allegations of domestic violence, neglect, and child abuse often surface in family court at the moment they can do the most damage. A request for a domestic violence restraining order under Family Code section 6300 can produce temporary orders that keep a father away from his children before he has said a word in his own defense. Franco looks beyond the allegations themselves and focuses on whether the evidence actually supports them. He has defeated requests for domestic violence restraining orders by identifying inconsistencies in the evidence, examining law enforcement officers and other percipient witnesses, analyzing 911 calls and police reports, and cross-examining alleged victims.

Much of his recent work involves high-conflict custody cases, including matters where the court has appointed a minor's counsel and a parent has raised serious allegations about a child's safety. He also litigates move-away requests and requests to change custody, where a father's relationship with his children can turn on a single hearing. Franco prepares not only for the legal issue being presented but for the courtroom in which it will be decided, tailoring each case to the issues most likely to matter before that particular judge. His support work includes cases where the child or the paying parent lives outside California or outside the United States.

Franco also holds a California real estate broker license, a background that strengthens his work in property division disputes involving the characterization of real property, tracing, reimbursement claims, and Watts charges and Epstein credits. He is the father of two children, and that experience shapes how he approaches every case: when a reasonable resolution is possible, he works toward it, and when it is not, he litigates. Fluent in Spanish, Franco works directly with Spanish-speaking fathers and their families. He earned his J.D. from Western State College of Law in 2013 and his B.A. from the University of California, Irvine, in 2010.

Courthouses Served From the Irvine Office

From the firm's Irvine office, Franco represents fathers in family court across Orange County and Los Angeles County, including:

Orange County: Lamoreaux Justice Center, Orange Los Angeles County, Central District: Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Los Angeles Los Angeles County, South District: Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, Long Beach Los Angeles County, Southeast District: Norwalk Courthouse, Norwalk Los Angeles County, Southwest District: Torrance Courthouse, Torrance Los Angeles County, East District: Pomona Courthouse South, Pomona Los Angeles County, Northeast District: Pasadena Courthouse, Pasadena Los Angeles County, West District: Santa Monica Courthouse, Santa Monica Los Angeles County, Northwest District: Van Nuys Courthouse East, Van Nuys Los Angeles County, North Valley District: Chatsworth Courthouse, Chatsworth Los Angeles County, North District: Michael D. Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse, Lancaster

Reel Fathers Rights is a California family law firm that represents men and fathers in California Family Courts. Its more than 20 attorneys bring over 300 years of combined experience handling complex divorces, contentious child custody matters, and domestic violence restraining orders throughout California, making Reel Fathers Rights one of the most experienced family law firms in the state. The firm operates 11 offices, with Southern California locations in Corona, Irvine, Riverside, Carlsbad, San Diego, Long Beach, Chula Vista, Palm Desert, Menifee, and Rancho Cucamonga, as well as a Northern California office serving the San Jose area. The firm's attorneys include Certified Family Law Specialists certified by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, attorneys selected to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, and Best Lawyers honorees.

Jeremy Jones

2280 Wardlow Cir Corona, CA 92878

(951) 339-3826

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Press Contact: Jeremy Jones

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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Reel Fathers Rights Adds Senior Trial Attorney Victor Franco to Its Irvine Office, Serving Fathers Across Orange County and Los Angeles County News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 22, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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