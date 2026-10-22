Swiss Drone Defence: 'We're Flying Partly Blind' - SWI Swissinfo.Ch
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Drohnenabwehr: ((Wir sind teilweise im Blindflug))
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Swiss public broadcaster SRF: Is the danger posed by drones in Switzerland being underestimated?
Ivo Capaul: Generally speaking, yes. In Switzerland, we have lost some sense of the current threat situation. We certainly need to take this issue seriously and address it.
SRF: How serious is the problem? How often do potentially dangerous drones fly over critical infrastructure, for example?
I.C.: In a sense, we're flying blind. There is no national, centralised record of drone sightings. Although the army records incidents, it is not always clear what is behind the figures.More Foreign Affairs What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality?
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According to the army, around 80% of cases involve misidentifications or drones operated by harmless hobbyists. In 20% of cases, it could be a hybrid attack by a state.
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