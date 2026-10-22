Swiss Drone Defence: 'We're Flying Partly Blind' - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

Deutsch de Drohnenabwehr: ((Wir sind teilweise im Blindflug)) Read more: Drohnenabwehr: ((Wir sind teilweise im Blindf العربية ar المسيّرات في سويسرا: مخاطر أمنية وثغرات في الرصد Read more: المسيّرات في سويسرا: مخاطر أمنية وثغرات في

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A drone suddenly appears over an airfield or nuclear power plant. Is it the mistake of a hobbyist or an act of espionage? According to security expert Ivo Capaul, Switzerland lacks a clear picture of the threat. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss drone defence: 'We're flying partly blind' This content was published on October 22, 2026 - 09:00 4 minutes Simone Hulliger, SRF

Swiss public broadcaster SRF: Is the danger posed by drones in Switzerland being underestimated?

Ivo Capaul: Generally speaking, yes. In Switzerland, we have lost some sense of the current threat situation. We certainly need to take this issue seriously and address it.

SRF: How serious is the problem? How often do potentially dangerous drones fly over critical infrastructure, for example?

I.C.: In a sense, we're flying blind. There is no national, centralised record of drone sightings. Although the army records incidents, it is not always clear what is behind the figures.

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According to the army, around 80% of cases involve misidentifications or drones operated by harmless hobbyists. In 20% of cases, it could be a hybrid attack by a state.