Event Highlights Opportunities In The Arab World

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - The(ABCC ) will host a meeting with member companies at its headquarters in São Paulo next Thursday (29) to present opportunities for businesses seeking to operate in the Middle East and North Africa. This edition of the Members' Breakfast, a recurring event, will focus on“Going Global in the Arab World: Understand the Market Before Exporting.”

The meeting will cover methods, processes and information about Arab markets, presented by professionals with experience in the region. One of the speakers will be Luiz Fernando Furlan, Brazil's Minister of Development, Industry and Trade from 2003 to 2007 and former chairman of Sadia's board. He is currently chairman of business group Lide Global. Sadia was one of the first Brazilian companies to operate in the Gulf, exporting to Saudi Arabia from the 1970s onward.

Also taking part will be businesswoman and owner of Al Ward Arabic Perfumes Store Julia de Biase; M. Dias Branco export trader Leandro Mota; Rafael Solimeo, head of the ABCC's office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Marcus Vinícius, the ABCC's market intelligence manager; and Karen Mizuta, head of international consulting at the ABCC and CCAB Lab.

The event is free and exclusive to members of the ABCC. Registration is available here.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian Chamber

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