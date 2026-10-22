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Sudan Clears Imports Of More Brazilian Products


Date: 2026-10-22 02:15:56

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Sudan has opened its market to imports of additional Brazilian agribusiness products. According to information released on Wednesday (21) by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, imports of day-old chicks, hatching eggs, meat, meat products and offal from poultry, cattle and goats have been authorized.

According to the report, Brazil exported USD 17.2 million worth of goods to Sudan and imported USD 1.1 million between January and September. Brazil's main exports to Sudan this year are sugar, goods transport vehicles and spraying equipment. Shellac is the main import.

Read more:
UAE opens market to Brazilian fish products

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Gabriel Pupo Nogueira/Embrapa

The post Sudan clears imports of more Brazilian products appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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