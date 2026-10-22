Sudan Clears Imports Of More Brazilian Products

According to the report, Brazil exported USD 17.2 million worth of goods to Sudan and imported USD 1.1 million between January and September. Brazil's main exports to Sudan this year are sugar, goods transport vehicles and spraying equipment. Shellac is the main import.

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