Qatar To Host Intercontinental Cup Finals
Qatar will host three matches from December 9 to 16 this year. FIFA has yet to announce the stadiums. French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has secured a place in the final stage after winning the UEFA Champions League.
This year's Intercontinental Cup began in August. Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Palmeiras, along with Argentina's Estudiantes, could reach the final stage. All three are still competing in the Copa Libertadores, whose champion will be decided in Qatar. Palmeiras secured a place in the Libertadores final on Wednesday night (21), beating Fluminense on penalties. The other spot will be decided Thursday night, when Flamengo face Estudiantes.
Read also:
Arab teams' World Cup standings
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Franck Fipe/AFP
The post Qatar to host Intercontinental Cup finals appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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