Qatar To Host Intercontinental Cup Finals

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - FIFA announced Thursday (22) that Qatar will host the final stage of the 2026 Intercontinental Cup, previously known as the Club World Cup. The country also hosted the last two editions of the Intercontinental Cup.

Qatar will host three matches from December 9 to 16 this year. FIFA has yet to announce the stadiums. French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has secured a place in the final stage after winning the UEFA Champions League.

This year's Intercontinental Cup began in August. Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Palmeiras, along with Argentina's Estudiantes, could reach the final stage. All three are still competing in the Copa Libertadores, whose champion will be decided in Qatar. Palmeiras secured a place in the Libertadores final on Wednesday night (21), beating Fluminense on penalties. The other spot will be decided Thursday night, when Flamengo face Estudiantes.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Franck Fipe/AFP

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