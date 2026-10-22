Tripura Police Team In Delhi To Bring Back Content Creator Held For Racial Slur Against Tribal Youth (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, Oct 22 (IANS) A Tripura Police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has reached Delhi to bring back content creator Amir Shokeen, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday, officials said in Agartala.

Shokeen is accused of making alleged racial and derogatory remarks against a tribal youth from Tripura in the national capital.

Tripura Director General of Police G.S. Rao said on Thursday that the state Police has registered an FIR over a video allegedly showing a youth from the state being subjected to racial slurs and harassment.

He added that a police team would travel to Delhi to assist in the investigation.

The video came to his notice on Wednesday afternoon, following which he contacted the Special Commissioner of Police handling the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region in Delhi Police and the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rao told the media.

"Accordingly, we have registered an FIR on this incident with all relevant sections of law," the DGP said.

He added that the Delhi Police had been extending cooperation to Tripura Police and would provide further assistance during the investigation.

A Tripura Police team was scheduled to reach Delhi on Thursday evening to pursue the case in coordination with its Delhi counterparts, he added.

Rao said the youth seen in the video had prima facie been identified.

Preliminary information also indicated that the video was recorded in Ahmedabad around one-and-a-half months ago, while the identity of the person who uploaded it on social media had also been established, the Tripura Police Chief said.

"We will take action legally, whatever is required, against the people involved in this incident," Rao added.

The video, which allegedly contains racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura, has triggered condemnation and demands for action against those responsible.

Rao's statement indicates that the investigation will examine the circumstances in which the video was recorded and circulated, as well as the roles of those involved.

Further details of the FIR and the identities of the people concerned were not disclosed by the DGP in his remarks.

A Tripura police statement said that a case was registered at NCC Police Station here on Thursday under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Rao to coordinate with the Delhi Police over alleged derogatory remarks made by the content creator in the national capital against a young tribal man from the state.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, many political parties and leaders in Tripura, including the CPI-M, Congress and Tipra Motha Party (TMP), have strongly condemned the reported incident and demanded action against the content creator.

CPI-M's two youth organisations -- Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF) and two youth and student organisations affiliated with the TMP -- Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) and the TIPRA Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF) -- have also lodged police complaints in Agartala against Shokeen over an allegedly racist video targeting a youth from the state and containing derogatory remarks.