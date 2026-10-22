India's Core Sector Growth Accelerates To 7.9% In September, Led By Iron Ore

MENAFN - KNN India)India's core sector output grew 7.9 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, accelerating from 5.9 per cent in August, driven by strong production across iron ore, electricity, coal and refinery products, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The growth was higher than the 3.1 per cent recorded in September 2025. The government also revised August's growth estimate upwards to 5.9 per cent from the provisional 4.8 per cent.

Iron ore production recorded the highest growth among the nine core industries, rising 18.4 per cent year-on-year in September. Electricity generation increased 11.4 per cent, followed by coal at 10.7 per cent and refinery products at 10.3 per cent.

Cement production grew 9.8 per cent, while steel output increased 4.9 per cent. However, fertiliser production contracted 11.7 per cent, natural gas output declined 4.6 per cent and crude oil production fell 1.4 per cent during the month, reported Business Today.

Core Sector Output Rises 5.1% In April-September

Cumulative core sector output grew 5.1 per cent during April-September 2026, compared with 2.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Iron ore recorded the strongest cumulative growth at 21.2 per cent, followed by electricity at 10.2 per cent and cement at 10.1 per cent. Steel production rose 4.3 per cent, while refinery products output increased 1 per cent.

In contrast, fertiliser production declined 7.6 per cent, natural gas output fell 4.4 per cent, crude oil production contracted 3.7 per cent and coal output decreased 1 per cent.

The Index of Core Industries tracks production across nine sectors: coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, electricity and iron ore. These industries account for a significant share of industrial activity and provide key inputs for manufacturing, energy and infrastructure.

The next set of core sector data, covering October 2026, is scheduled for release on November 20.

(KNN Bureau)