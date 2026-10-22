India Curtails 378 MU Of Renewable Energy In September Amid Grid Constraints

MENAFN - KNN India)India curtailed 378.52 million units (MU) of variable renewable energy in September 2026 due to transmission constraints, limited storage capacity and grid flexibility issues, accounting for 1.28 per cent of total renewable energy generation, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

The curtailment affected 118.6 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, comprising 96.9 GW of solar and 21.7 GW of wind capacity, the research firm said.

Curtailment increased sharply between May and August, reaching nearly four times the level recorded during the same period in 2025. The addition of around 44.6 GW of solar capacity in FY26 has increased pressure on transmission infrastructure and grid flexibility.

Solar power accounted for 314 MU, or around 83 per cent of September's curtailed energy, while wind curtailment nearly tripled year-on-year to 64.98 MU, reported Businessline.

Curtailment Falls 43.31% Month-On-Month

Renewable energy curtailment declined 43.31 per cent month-on-month in September and was 24 per cent lower than in September 2025. Its share of generation fell to 1.28 per cent from 1.89 per cent in August.

However, JMK Research said the decline reflected seasonal relief rather than a structural improvement in grid integration.

Of the total curtailed energy, 146.73 MU, or 39 per cent, resulted from real-time system constraints, while 231.79 MU, or 61 per cent, was attributed to Emergency TRAS Down, which involves reducing generation to balance electricity supply and demand.

Solar accounted for around 82 per cent of curtailment under TRAS Down, indicating that balancing requirements were a major factor alongside transmission constraints.

Gujarat, Rajasthan Account For Nearly 79%

Gujarat recorded the highest curtailment at 187.76 MU, accounting for 49.6 per cent of the national total, followed by Rajasthan at 110 MU, or 29.1 per cent.

Gujarat accounted for around two-thirds of wind curtailment, while Rajasthan's curtailed energy was entirely solar-based.

Karnataka recorded curtailment of 21.07 MU and Tamil Nadu 12.93 MU, with solar accounting for a larger share in Karnataka and wind contributing more in Tamil Nadu.

Battery Storage Seen As Key To Reducing Curtailment

JMK Research said battery energy storage systems (BESS) could help absorb surplus renewable electricity during periods of high generation and release it during evening demand peaks.

September's curtailed energy averaged around 12.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per day, equivalent to roughly 3 GW of four-hour storage as an illustrative estimate.

The firm recommended prioritising storage deployment at constrained grid locations in Gujarat and Rajasthan, with capacity aligned to recurring renewable energy surpluses and system operator requirements.

(KNN Bureau)