Piyush Goyal To Visit Germany, Netherlands To Focus On Trade, Clean Technology & Market Access

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Germany from October 22 to 24 and the Netherlands from October 24 to 27 to hold meetings on trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

In Germany, Goyal will participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue and meet the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and the Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the Federal Chancellery.

Discussions will cover bilateral trade and investment, advanced engineering, green mobility, clean technology and market access in the context of ongoing India-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Around 100 Indian businesses and startups will accompany Goyal. The business delegation will participate in sectoral roundtables in Berlin covering automotive, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, agri-food, consumer goods, textiles, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

It will also attend an India-Germany Investment Roundtable organised with Germany Trade & Invest.

In the Netherlands, Goyal will meet the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. His programme also includes meetings with the King's Commissioner of North Holland and members of Dutch parliamentary committees on foreign trade and European affairs.

The Indian business delegation will visit the Port of Rotterdam on October 25 to examine its logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

On October 26, Goyal and the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation will address the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague.

The forum will include sectoral roundtables and business-to-business meetings covering agri-food and food processing, technology, renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods and services.

(KNN Bureau)

