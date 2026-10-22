NI-MSME Supports MSME Growth Through Skill Development, Innovation & Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has conducted 17,672 programmes in India, benefiting 6,07,497 participants, according to data released by the institute.

The institute has also conducted 550 international training programmes, training 11,032 executives from 150 countries. Its other activities include 6,840 skill development programmes for 2,10,062 youth, implementation of 27 MSME cluster development projects, 235 services through Intellectual Property Facilitation Centres and completion of 962 research studies.

Established in 1960, ni-msme provides training, research, consultancy and capacity-building support in areas including entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, international trade, digital transformation and technology adoption. The institute received a three-star“Utkrisht” rating from the Capacity Building Commission.

In March 2026, the institute organised national conferences on digital marketing, AI automation and e-commerce, and on digital-enabled factories and Industry 5.0, covering technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Industrial Internet of Things and cloud computing.

Under a NABARD-supported initiative, Amarchintha Handloom Weavers Producer Company Ltd. in Telangana received digital marketing training and subsequent handholding support through the institute.

The company reported securing an order worth Rs16 lakh through Google, while its annual turnover reached Rs2.8 crore.

Another beneficiary, woman entrepreneur Sunkishala Swarupa of Telangana, received training in digital branding and marketing for her millet-based food business.

According to the institute, her monthly turnover increased from Rs20,000 to Rs2 lakh, and the enterprise generated employment for local women.

(KNN Bureau)

