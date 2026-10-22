DARE Secretary Calls For Greater Global Collaboration In Agricultural Education And Research

MENAFN - KNN India)M. L. Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has called for greater international collaboration and industry-academia partnerships to strengthen agricultural higher education and research.

Jat addressed a roundtable virtually during the 2026 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, organised by the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines, United States. He participated as president of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), India.

He highlighted the need to integrate agricultural production with food systems and value chains, with greater industry participation in developing skilled professionals and supporting farmers.

Jat also emphasised policy dialogue involving researchers, policymakers, academic institutions and industry to address challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, biodiversity loss and rising demand for nutritious food.

He called for stronger links between the Indian agricultural diaspora and domestic research and educational institutions to facilitate international knowledge exchange.

Jat also referred to a memorandum of understanding signed with the Council for Agricultural Science and Technology (CAST), which is expected to facilitate cooperation in agricultural research, capacity development and knowledge exchange.

(KNN Bureau)

