Robotiq Launches 2FC Physical AI Gripper With Tactile Sensing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robotiq has launched the 2FC physical AI gripper, a production-ready adaptive gripper with tactile sensing and embedded intelligence, helping robots learn from physical interaction and act reliably on what they learn, from the lab to production. Pre-orders open today, with shipping in Q1 2027.

The industry is investing heavily in vision, demonstrations, simulation and data, yet manipulation ultimately depends on touch. Most robots cannot feel what they grasp, leaving valuable contact data such as pressure, slip, force or position information uncaptured.

While tactile sensing itself is not new, turning raw sensor data into useful training data and real-time behavior remains a challenge.

The 2FC closes that gap by capturing contact-rich data that is synchronized and automatically labeled for training and then running embedded intelligence on the gripper locally so robots can act on what they feel.

Samuel Bouchard, CEO of Robotiq, says:“We've spent decades teaching robots to see the world better. Now we're starting to understand how much intelligence comes from what happens when they actually touch it.

“When we built our first tactile sensors 12 years ago, the problem wasn't sensing. The problem was what to do with all that information. This time, the intelligence needed to make use of touch data is finally catching up, and with the 2FC we are embedding that tactile intelligence directly into our products.”

Adding tactile intelligence to adaptive gripping

The 2FC physical AI gripper builds on Robotiq's 2F adaptive gripper, one of the most widely used gripper platforms with more than 30,000 deployed worldwide, and adds tactile sensing, compute at the wrist (the AI Hub) and Contact Core, Robotiq's software for physical AI.

Contact-rich data, timestamped and synchronized. The gripper captures pressure, vibration, proprioception, force, position and current, synchronized at millisecond level in a shared time frame through a unified API. ROS 2 package and C++ SDK will be available on Robotiq GitHub. Embedded intelligence with Contact Core. With compute built into the gripper, the 2FC currently runs grasp skills locally and in real time: grasp quality assessment, incipient slip detection, object pose estimation, object centering and advanced grip check. The gripper acts on what it feels as it feels it, and emits labeled events instead of raw signals only. Ability to train and deploy on the same hardware. The 2FC is a production-ready gripper rated for 2 million cycles, with compliance and is underactuated for both parallel and encompassing grasps.

Existing owners of Robotiq's 2F grippers can add TSF tactile sensors and the AI Hub to upgrade for physical AI development rather than replacing their gripper.

Availability

The 2FC physical AI gripper is available for pre-order today in 85 mm (2FC-85) and 140 mm (2FC-140) stroke versions. Shipping begins in Q1 2027. Robotiq will present the 2FC in a launch webinar on October 28, 2026 at 11 am ET.