Canton Fair Marks 70 Years As Robotics Sourcing Shifts To Task-Ready Systems

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Seventy years after the inaugural Canton Fair opened for global sample-based procurement, the 140th edition lays bare a pivotal shift within robotics and automation. International buyers are no longer chasing eye-catching showroom prototypes.

They are sourcing production-grade robotic systems built for continuous real-world deployment. This transition gains further momentum amid the fair's overarching themes of innovation-driven growth, green transition and smart manufacturing.

To put the evolution in perspective: the very first Canton Fair operated out of a 9,600 m2 venue and welcomed 1,200 buyers. Today's event covers 1.55 million m2, hosting more than 32 000 exhibitors and roughly 310,000 preregistered overseas buyers.

Phase 1 features 17 purpose-built zones for emerging industries. Its service-robot exhibit hall serves as a concentrated showcase for China's endtoend robotics supply ecosystem.

Attendees can trace the full industrial supply chain onsite. Tactile feedback sensors, high-performance harmonic reducers, modular joint assemblies and machinevision hardware feed into finished-goods portfolios spanning humanoid robots, dexterous manipulators, powered exoskeletons, firefighting quadruped robots, autonomous inspection platforms and commercialgrade cleaning robots.

Over 11,000 specialised champion enterprises took part, and 64% of exhibitors leverage AI or industrial internet-based technology stacks.

Green-smart integration runs through product development cycles across the floor. Robotic hardware interfaces with new energy mobility and low carbon industrial equipment.

Multiple exhibitors noted rising overseas demand for automation hardware designed to cut operational carbon footprints. Manufacturers of commercial cleaning robots highlighted strong yearoveryear overseas sales growth fuelled by demand for round-the-clock unmanned operation.

Buyer behaviour delivers the clearest industry signal. Industrial, logistics and facilitymanagement delegations spend less time watching scripted showcase demos. Instead, they dig into practical questions around uptime, maintenance cycles, spareparts availability and compliance with regional regulatory requirements.

One hundred and seventy major international buying groups confirmed attendance prior to opening, while newproduct launches for emerging sectors climbed roughly 20%.

For global automation engineers and procurement managers, the 140th Canton Fair delivers actionable market intelligence. The fair has outgrown its origins as a sampleviewing marketplace.

It now functions as a central validation hub covering the full robotics value chain, from core components to fully deployable end-to-end systems. Seventy years on, sourcing priorities have been fundamentally reshaped: prototypes attract attention, but proven task-readiness seals cross-border commercial deals.

Main image: Sculpture marking the 70th anniversary of the Canton Fair