Cerence AI And Geely Expand Partnership Into Service Robotics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cerence, a developer of conversational AI-powered user experiences, has announced that its collaboration with Geely is expanding from intelligent cockpits to embodied robotics, with the two companies working together to advance multilingual human-machine interaction for robotics applications.

The collaboration with Geely – one of China's largest automakers – brings Cerence AI's production-proven speech and conversational AI technologies into physical AI.

As intelligent machines move from controlled environments into real-world settings, natural interaction becomes critical not only to how people experience these systems, but also to how effectively people and machines work together.

Whether assisting customers, supporting workers, or engaging with the public, intelligent systems must be able to understand, respond, and collaborate naturally with the people around them.

Building on decades of experience delivering voice and AI technologies for the automotive industry, Cerence's robotics solutions leverage production-grade, multilingual conversational AI to help machines listen, understand, and respond reliably across languages, environments, and use cases.

The collaboration marks the expansion of Cerence AI's work with Geely from intelligent cockpits to service robotics, and makes its public debut at the Paris Motor Show.

Cerence AI's multilingual speech recognition supports French, English, and Mandarin simultaneously, enabling users to interact naturally in their preferred language without interrupting the experience.

Christian Mentz, chief revenue officer at Cerence AI, says:“For decades, Cerence AI has helped people communicate naturally with the machines they rely on every day.

“Through our collaboration with Geely, we are bringing proven human-machine interaction technologies into the emerging robotics space and helping shape the future of how people engage with these intelligent systems.”

The collaboration reflects Cerence AI's continued expansion beyond automotive and underscores the growing importance of natural, multilingual interaction as intelligent systems become more integrated into everyday life.

By combining Geely's robotics strategy with Cerence AI's expertise in conversational AI and human-machine interaction, the companies are taking an early step toward enabling more intuitive experiences across the next generation of physical AI systems.