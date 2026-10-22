University At Buffalo Offers Fully Funded MFA In Studio Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theis currently accepting applications for itsdegree program, which is fully funded and interdisciplinary. Theemphasizes dynamic dialogue among students, faculty, visiting artists, and curators, focusing on contemporary art.

Students in the program develop their independent studio practices through thematic labs, research, academic electives, seminars, studio visits, group critiques, and exhibitions. They also engage with both local and international arts communities. The program is situated within an “R1” designated research university, granting access to various creative and academic knowledge bases.

The Department of Art, housed in the Center for the Arts alongside the Departments of Media Study, Theater, and Dance, also includes the UB Art Galleries' CFA Gallery. The curriculum supports interdisciplinary studio practice and research. Each student collaborates closely with a thesis committee of full-time faculty, who guide them through conceptual experimentation, intellectual exploration, critical thinking, and self-directed studio work. This culminates in a publicly presented thesis exhibition.

The fully funded program includes full-tuition scholarships for all MFA students, teaching appointments for professional experience, and health insurance. Each MFA candidate receives a spacious individual studio and access to extensive departmental facilities. These resources include manual and digital fabrication tools, facilities for black-and-white, digital, and historical photographic processes, print media studios, and audio production equipment. Students can also utilize Coalesce: Center for Biological Arts, an interdisciplinary art and science laboratory, and the Project Space for experimental exhibitions.

MFA faculty advisors in the Department of Art include Marc Böhlen, Becky Brown, Noah Breuer, Crystal Z. Campbell, Millie Chen, Maximilian Goldfarb, Berin Golonu, George Afedzi Hughes, Matt Kenyon, Joan Linder, John Opera, Reinhard Reitzenstein, Stephanie Rothenberg, Theo Triandos, Victoria Udondian, and Paul Vanouse. The application deadline for the MFA in Studio Art program is Friday, January 15, 2027. Inquiries may be directed to Maximilian Goldfarb, Director of Graduate Studies, at [email protected].

We previously reported:

UCLA's three-year MFA in Media Arts program is now accepting applications, with a deadline of January 4, 2027, for artists exploring media and technology.

Source: Hyperallergic