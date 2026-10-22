MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein New York and theare among the institutions featured in recent art-world publications, which also include new monographs onand

A 696-page catalogue, Taryn Simon, Father Country I Do Love You, accompanies a solo exhibition by US artist Taryn Simon at the Guggenheim, on view through March 14, 2027. This marks the institution's first photography-based monographic display in its famed rotunda. The publication, edited by Aliza Watters and Hannah Shea and co-published by the Guggenheim and Hatje Cantz, costs $150. A Guggenheim spokesperson noted that“Bookmaking is an integral part of Simon's practice... the texts she has written on the gallery walls becomes the stories in the book, and the individual artworks on the walls become the photographs in the book.”

Marking its upcoming tenth anniversary, Birth of a Collection by Guilhem André, published by Skira Editore and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, features 240 selected objects. These are explored in illustrated essays that articulate the museum's vision as a universal institution fostering dialogue between civilizations. The 438-page hardcover volume, priced at £65, is available in Arabic, English, and French. The Louvre Abu Dhabi's collection has expanded from approximately 600 works at its November 2017 opening to more than 6,000 today. Forty-two curators, historians, and scholars contributed to the book, highlighting works like the Monumental Lion (circa 1100-1200 ), described as“among the most important Islamic works of the Mediterranean region.”

Other new releases include Arp: Paper, edited by Arie Hartog and Loretta Würtenberger. Published by Hauser & Wirth Publishers, this 304-page volume, priced at £70, focuses on the Dada pioneer's works on paper and collages, including Three Silhouettes ( 1950-60 ), The Twins ( 1959 ), and Shells ( 1933-36 ). A publisher's statement highlights their role“as a vehicle for play and as a way of inventing new worlds” in Arp's diverse output.

Additionally, Cady Noland's two-volume monograph, The Clip-On Method, has been relaunched by publishers Rhea Anastas and Robert Snowden, priced at $80 (paperback). The first volume is 290 pages, and the second is 306 pages. According to a statement from the Gagosian gallery, which represents Noland, the publication“operates as an artwork in its own right, offering an immersive survey of her work.” It features extensive photographic documentation of her sculptures and installations, alongside sociological, political, and historical texts, plus Noland's own writings.

Finally, The Companion, edited by José da Silva and published by Creative Australia and Spector Books, is a 256-page hardcover volume priced at €32. This catalogue covers Khaled Sabsabi's presentation at the 2026 Venice Biennale, where he initially faced controversy as Australia's official artist. It includes an essay by Islamic art historian Claire Dillon,“Forms of Infinity, Forms of Affinity,” which examines Sabsabi's installations, khalil and conference of one's self, exploring his use of Islamic artistic lineages and Sufi philosophy.

We previously reported:

Piet Mondrian's Composition III and Wassily Kandinsky's Das bunte Leben will lead Christie's October 14 sale, while Sotheby's offers Roman sculptures.

Source: The Art Newspaper