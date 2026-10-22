Kelvingrove Museum Removes Mummified Head, Sparks“Woke Madness” Criticism

MENAFN - USA Art News) Glasgow'shas removed an ancient Egyptian mummified head from public view, citing the absence of“informed consent from the deceased individual,” the institution stated. This action has drawn criticism from some conservative politicians in Scotland.

The mummified male head, previously part of the museum's displays, has been relocated to storage. A notice now marks its former location, explaining:“We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.” According to the Times of London, the museum also removed the remains of a priest, a mummified hand from Luxor, and a mummified foot. A museum spokesperson indicated to the Times that the decision aligns with industry guidelines from the International Council of Museums, which advises institutions to display human remains with“respect” and consider“restricted use or repatriation as appropriate” when remains hold continuing cultural or spiritual importance.

A spokesperson for the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum framed the removal of mummified remains in the context of consent.“In the absence of such consent, we believe removing ancient Egyptian human remains from display is more respectful to the deceased individuals,” the museum informed the Times this week. This move follows a trend among some institutions; for example, the National Museums of Scotland stopped using the term“mummy” in didactics in 2023, opting for“mummified person” or“mummified remains” to avoid“dehumanizing” language.

However, the decision has been met with political opposition. Murdo Fraser, an MSP and former deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, told the Times:“Even Egyptian mummies are now being cancelled by a society so obsessed with modern sensibilities that it has lost all sense of perspective. People visit museums to learn about ancient civilisations, not to see history hidden away because it fails to meet today's ideological standards.” Fraser labeled the development a sign of“woke madness,” a sentiment echoed in some online discussions. One repost on X of a Daily Mail article about the news, which garnered over 7,000 likes, stated:“Fuck off. Just fuck off with this brainless shit.”

While many European and American museums, including the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, continue to exhibit mummified people, some institutions are re-evaluating their display practices for such remains.

Source: ARTnews