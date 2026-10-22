Revised Tidal Basin Redevelopment Raises Concerns Over Trump's Heroes Garden

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A prominent historic preservationist views these new plans as a means to create space for the controversial garden project, as reported by the Washington Post. Charles A. Birnbaum, founding president and CEO of the nonprofit Cultural Landscape Foundation, based in D.C., told the newspaper,“The plan that we saw is really about making the space for the Garden of Heroes.” He also noted that while“the Garden of Heroes is not included in the plan,” it“feels like a placeholder for something else that's going to be inserted.” The Cultural Landscape Foundation, established in 1998, aims to educate the public about the nation's shared landscape heritage, highlights endangered sites, and awards a biennial $100,000 landscape architecture prize.

According to a document released by the NPS, the redevelopment initiative seeks to address issues such as compacted soil, exposed tree roots, sidewalk flooding, and damage to the area's renowned cherry trees. The revised concept for the northwest section now prominently features multi-use fields and an oval lawn. The original proposal included more specific amenities like a softball field, a bike path, a parking area, and a comfort station.

Birnbaum is not alone in his skepticism regarding the new plans. Thomas Luebke, secretary of the Commission of Fine Arts, remarked during a meeting,“Ovals are not actually that great for athletic fields. I think it strikes everybody here that there's something else going on.”

Trump's proposed sculpture park, a project he has considered for six years, would display a diverse array of historical figures, including George Washington, Alex Trebek, the longtime host of TV game show Jeopardy!, and Harriet Tubman. He has publicly promised“a beautiful complex” featuring larger-than-life sculptures in traditional materials. In June, six preservationist organizations filed a lawsuit to halt the project, asserting that it could not proceed without congressional approval. Earlier, in April, CNN reported that no sculptures were likely to be ready by the targeted opening date of July 4, 2026, a prediction that ultimately proved correct.

We previously reported:

A $14.7 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool under Donald Trump had 85 points of failure, nearly four times more than first reported.

Source: ARTnews