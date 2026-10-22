Rylan Has Disguised Himself As A Sofa To Surprise Unsuspecting Filmgoers

Rylan Clark has been on an undercover mission inside a cinema to give filmgoers the surprise of their lives - while disguised as a sofa.

The TV and radio presenter was coached by ex-Gogglebox star and 'Master of Mischief' George Baggs to master the perfect real-life jump scare – all in the name of Halloween fun.

At one point, the star even hid inside a photobooth before bursting through the screen and revealing himself – leaving his stunned victims screaming in shock.

Hidden-camera footage captured the hilarious reactions as Rylan suddenly sprang into action, putting his spooky training to the test during screenings at Vue Cinema in Islington.

Unsuspecting film fans who screamed together were rewarded on the spot with free movie passes and sweet treats.

The experience was organised by M&M'S, which is giving film fans the chance to claim 500 free cinema tickets through its Halloween 'Scream Time' [] campaign, helping friends and families come together to enjoy the season's biggest scares, surprises, and laughs.

Rylan said: "Halloween is right up my street. I love a spooky film and playing tricks on people so causing a bit of chaos in the cinema was basically my ideal day out.

"The reactions were priceless. One-minute people were minding their own business, the next they were jumping out of their seats and cracking up laughing.

"That's what Halloween's all about, having a laugh, making memories and enjoying a bit of mischief together.”

The playful prank comes as research of 2,000 adults commissioned by the confectionery brand found 44 per cent enjoy settling down to watch a spooky film during Halloween season.

While 22 per cent named watching scary movies as their favourite October 31 activity, ahead of decorating the house (13 per cent), pumpkin carving (12 per cent) and trick-or-treating (11 per cent).

And it seems the nation's love affair with fright-filled films is fuelled by more than just a few jumpy moments.

While 43 per cent enjoy the suspense and anticipation, 24 per cent love trying to solve the mystery as the story unfolds.

Meanwhile, 17 per cent said it's the sense of relief once the tension breaks that keeps them coming back for more.

It's also an experience many prefer to share, as 34 per cent admitted they're likely to refuse to watch a spooky flick without family or friends around.

Almost three in 10 (29 per cent) also believe Halloween movie nights provide the perfect excuse to spend quality time with loved ones.

In fact, 10 per cent have turned spooky film evenings into a family tradition, according to the OnePoll figures.

Even then, some struggle to keep their cool, with 16 per cent confessing they've hidden behind a cushion during a particularly tense scene.

The research also revealed the Halloween films which have left the biggest impression on audiences over the years, with The Witches crowned the nation's most unforgettable spooky family film.

Gremlins, Beetlejuice and Coraline followed close behind, with Edward Scissorhands, The Addams Family, Monster House, Jumanji, Labyrinth and Hocus Pocus completing the top 10.

Georgia Woodward, chief of spooks at M&M'S, said: "Halloween is all about sharing fun, laughter and a little bit of mischief with the people around you.

“Whether it's getting together for a spooky movie marathon at home or heading to the cinema with friends, these are the moments people love experiencing together.

"As the research shows, Halloween films have become a much-loved tradition for millions, which is why we're celebrating the season by encouraging people to embrace the shrieks, the laughs and, of course, the treats that come with them."

TOP 10 SCARIEST CHILDREN'S FILMS OF ALL TIME:

1. The Witches (1990)

2. Gremlins

3. Beetlejuice

4. Coraline

5. Edward Scissorhands

6. The Addams Family

7. Monster House

8. Jumanji

9. Labyrinth

10. Hocus Pocus