UK's First 'Flower Pharmacy' Opens, Prescribing Bouquets To Boost People's Mood

The UK's first 'Flower Pharmacy' is opening its doors, prescribing bouquets instead of medicine to those in need of a mood boost.

The one-off experience is designed to encourage people to think differently about flowers, showing how they can play a role in everyday wellbeing rather than being reserved for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

It has been created in partnership with Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland and chartered horticulturist, TV gardener and author David Domoney.

Guests will be matched with blooms tailored to their mood before leaving with a bouquet recommended to lift, calm or energise them.

Yellow flowers, including sunflowers, roses, freesias and snapdragons will be prescribed to boost happiness.

While calming bouquets will feature blue and green blooms such as hydrangeas, delphiniums and chrysanthemums, with vibrant orange, red and pink flowers used in arrangements designed to energise.

But you'll have to be quick, as the Flower Pharmacy will only be open for one day on Thursday 22 October - at 15 Bateman Street, London, W1D 4AQ.

It comes as a poll of 2,000 adults found 37 per cent struggle when the clocks go back, with 29 per cent admitting the end of British Summer Time leaves them feeling glum.

Discussing the partnership with Plants and Flowers Foundation Holland [], which commissioned the research and the pop-up, David Domoney said:“There's something incredibly uplifting about flowers, and research has shown that they can have a positive effect on our mood and emotional wellbeing.

“From the cheerful yellows of sunflowers and freesias to the calming tones of blues and greens, colour can influence how we experience the spaces around us.

“We often associate flowers with special occasions, but there's no reason we shouldn't enjoy their beauty and the benefits of having them around us in everyday life.

“Sometimes, it's the simplest connections with nature that can make a real difference to how we feel.”

The study also found 31 per cent spend more time indoors following the clock change, while 28 per cent find the darker evenings difficult and 22 per cent experience lower energy levels.

In response, 86 per cent of those affected employ a host of methods to boost their mood, including listening to music (32 per cent), reading a book (28 per cent) and exercising (25 per cent).

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) turn to nature, while 22 per cent go for country walks and 12 per cent spend time gardening.

But despite the mood-lifting qualities of blooms, 38 per cent have never considered buying themselves a bunch.

Flowers are most commonly associated with Mother's Day (20 per cent), Valentine's Day (18 per cent), weddings (15 per cent) and birthdays (13 per cent).

But the emotional response to receiving them is clear - half said they feel happy after being presented with them, 45 per cent grateful and 34 per cent joyful, while 24 per cent feel comforted.

More than half (53 per cent) said fresh flowers make them happier than everyday treats such as coffee, something sweet or a takeaway, rising to 70 per cent among 25 to 34-year-olds.

Yet many still stop short of treating themselves to flowers, with just nine per cent doing so regularly.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent said they would like to buy them more often, while 16 per cent regard blooms as an occasional treat.

Instead, the most common winter pick-me-ups are chocolate (45 per cent), coffee (27 per cent) and a takeaway (26 per cent), with books and new clothes both selected by 23 per cent.

Among those who buy themselves winter treats, 34 per cent do so to cheer themselves up on a grey day, while 33 per cent seek comfort and 26 per cent want to relax and unwind, according to OnePoll figures.

Monique Kemperman, horticulture expert for Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland, added:“As the days become shorter and darker, small acts of self-care can make a real difference, and flowers are a simple way to bring colour, joy and positivity into everyday life.

"Our research shows just how much of an emotional impact they can have, yet many people still reserve them for somebody else or a special occasion.

"The Flower Pharmacy is about encouraging people to see flowers as an everyday wellbeing boost rather than a treat saved for occasions.”

TOP 10 THINGS PEOPLE LIKE ABOUT GETTING FLOWERS:

1. Brightening the home

2. They look beautiful

3. Feeling appreciated

4. Knowing someone was thinking of them

5. Boosting their mood

6. The colours

7. The scent

8. Feeling like a treat

9. Smiling long after receiving them

10. Helping them relax