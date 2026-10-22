Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Engages IBN To Expand Investor Awareness Of Health Care Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), a publicly traded holding company focused on health care through its acquisition of Avanta Group, has engaged IBN to support its corporate communications strategy and expand investor awareness. Through Avanta Group, ECGI is developing an integrated health care ecosystem encompassing management services, health technology and benefits commerce, with an emphasis on preventive care, chronic disease management and value-based care. The company also plans to incorporate artificial intelligence and automation to improve care coordination, patient outreach and administrative efficiency, while pursuing development of a Medicare Advantage health plan, subject to regulatory approvals.

As part of the engagement, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, including more than 5,000 syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, InvestorWire services and other outreach platforms to increase visibility for ECGI Holdings. With more than 20 years of experience, over 500 client partners and a portfolio of more than 75 brands, IBN provides corporate communications and investor awareness services designed to reach investors, journalists and the broader public.

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About ECGI Holdings, Inc.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology through its wholly owned Avanta Group business. ECGI's primary healthcare strategy combines provider services, management infrastructure, benefits commerce and technology development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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