Missionirnewsbreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Announces Workforce Housing Project At Sage Memorial Hospital In Arizona

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) announced that Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Arizona, held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 14, 2026, for a workforce housing project featuring the company's factory-built Studio Casitas. The first phase includes 15 units, which BOXABL expects to deliver over approximately 60 days, with completion anticipated by year-end. The company anticipates additional units as the project progresses.

The housing will support clinical and support staff at Sage Memorial Hospital, a Navajo-managed nonprofit health care system serving the Navajo Nation. The project is intended to address workforce housing shortages and improve recruitment and retention of health care professionals in underserved rural communities. BOXABL's factory-built Casitas are designed to shorten construction timelines and provide rapidly deployable housing alternatives to traditional site-built construction.

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About BOXABL

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“BXBL” on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBLare available in the company's newsroom at

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