Missionirnewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Expands E6 Golf Library To More Than 15,000 Courses, Reports Increased Platform Usage

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced that its E6 golf simulation platform now offers more than 15,000 real-world courses on demand, a 50% increase in less than a year. Powered by Cesium for Unreal technology from Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY), the platform generates courses at runtime and streams geographic data as needed, reducing installation size, bandwidth requirements and storage costs. E6 supports 19 launch monitors, allowing golfers using hardware from multiple manufacturers to access the expanding course library, which is also available throughout the TruGolf Links franchise network.

The company reported that on-demand course play increased nearly sixfold year over year, while the number of courses explored grew more than fourfold and shots played on on-demand courses rose more than sevenfold. Total rounds played on E6 Golf 2026 more than tripled, with on-demand courses accounting for over 40% of course rounds, compared with approximately 30% a year earlier. TruGolf said the expanding library supports its recurring software business by making additional courses available to existing subscribers and venues without requiring larger software installations.

To view the full press release, visit:

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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