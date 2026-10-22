Defensenewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT)Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire 19.9% Stake In Datameds AI (NASDAQ: MEDS)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced that it has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a 19.9% equity interest in DataMEDS AI Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) in exchange for expanding its existing technology license with the company. The proposed transaction would allow Datavault AI to retain ownership of its underlying intellectual property while potentially generating royalty revenue from commercialization of the licensed technologies. DataMEDS would assume commercialization costs, and Datavault AI would have the right to designate one director to the DataMEDS board following closing. The company believes a fourth-quarter 2026 closing is achievable, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

The proposed expanded license would build on DataMEDS' existing PharmacyChain platform and EinsteinRx AI capabilities, incorporating Datavault AI Health technologies designed to support patient-controlled health data access, management, monetization and tokenization across pharmacy, laboratory, wearable and other health care environments. The initiative is part of broader efforts by DataMEDS to expand its health care technology capabilities through arrangements with several companies, including EOS Technology Holdings, Scilex Holding Company, HealthBridge Advisors and REBOOT Health AI. The letter of intent does not obligate either party to complete the transaction.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.