Greenenergybreaks - American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Advances Texas Data Center Proposals, Research Facilities And Texatron (TM) Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) announced several corporate and operational developments as it advances its proprietary Texatron (TM) fusion energy platform toward potential commercialization. The company is preparing proposals for at least four additional Texas data center projects, with plans to offer dedicated electricity through its proposed Power-as-a-Service model. American Fusion also received an occupancy permit for its new research and assembly facility, where it expects to begin moving operations by Nov. 1, 2026. Separately, the company is pursuing the acquisition of property for a permanent North Texas research and testing campus, with a potential closing by the end of October.

American Fusion is also finalizing the engagement of a new independent auditor and negotiating financing proposals received from several investment banking firms. Meanwhile, its engineering team continues refining Texatron components, including pulsed-power architecture and capacitor-bank systems, while preparing to resume experimental testing at Texas Tech University and evaluating additional testing locations. The company emphasized that Texatron remains under development and that further testing is required to establish its technical performance, fusion energy output and commercial viability.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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