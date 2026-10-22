US Stops Government Agencies From Using AI Tools Developed By Deepseek

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a notice barring government agencies from using any artificial intelligence tools developed by Chinese tech firm DeepSeek. The ban also applies to AI tools developed by third parties relying on DeepSeek as their platform of choice.

Neither the Chinese government nor DeepSeek has yet released a comment about the ban issued by the DHS and the reasons given for that ban. It would be interesting to hear what leading AI companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) think are the possible ramifications of the DHS notice on the trajectory of the industry, especially how it could impact American tech firms with a...

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