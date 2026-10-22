MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) European Union leaders have agreed on a package of short-term steps to ease soaring energy costs, though they remain divided on a longer-term coordinated response. Following the Brussels summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the crisis has no single fix and that the bloc would need to pursue many approaches in parallel to tackle energy costs.

If different countries and jurisdictions take a similar stance of promoting the rapid uptake of renewable energy, startups like GeoSolar Technologies Inc. could find themselves with a...

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