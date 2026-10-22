MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LinkedIn has become one of the most popular places for professionals to share ideas, look for jobs, and build connections. But in recent months, many users have complained that their feeds are filled with posts that feel empty, repetitive, and clearly written by artificial intelligence. These posts often use the same structure: a dramatic opening line, a list of short points, a few emojis, and a request for comments or followers. LinkedIn is now taking action because it believes this kind of content could damage the value of the platform.

This development could be of great interest to entities like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) that develop AI models. This is because such growing frustrations pose a challenge to AI companies to come up with better models that can produce...

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