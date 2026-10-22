Biomednewsbreaks - Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Plans Automated Prescription Dispensing Kiosks Through Pharmcorx Subsidiary

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) announced that its wholly owned pharmacy subsidiary, PharmcoRx, plans to introduce automated prescription dispensing kiosks from VendRx at select customer clinics and health care facilities. The kiosks will allow patients to obtain prescribed medications onsite following appointments and consultation with a PharmcoRx pharmacist, reducing the need for separate pharmacy visits. Initial installations are planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, with broader deployment expected throughout 2027. The initiative is designed to improve medication access and adherence while expanding PharmcoRx's prescription services and relationships with health care providers.

VendRx reports approximately 80% formulary coverage per deployment and more than 90,000 successful prescription dispenses since inception, with no wrong-medication releases reported through Oct. 19, 2026, according to its internal records. NextPlat said the kiosks could help address gaps in pharmacy access, particularly in underserved communities, while allowing clinics to offer prescription dispensing without additional staffing or onsite pharmacy construction. The company expects the program to create an additional prescription channel for PharmcoRx and support its expansion through independent clinics and health care providers.

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About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

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