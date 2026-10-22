Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Announces Strategic Collaboration With Encord To Advance Physical AI Training Data

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Cord Technologies Inc. (“Encord”) to combine its wrist-based neural sensing technology with Encord's Physical AI data infrastructure and visual data capabilities. Led by Kavana, the company's Physical AI business unit, the collaboration aims to develop multimodal training datasets that integrate neuromuscular signals associated with hand and finger movements with visual information. Wearable Devices' Mudra Pro and Mudra Ultimate devices capture surface electromyography (“sEMG”) signals, which could complement camera-based data in situations where hands, fingers or objects are partially obscured.

The agreement establishes a commercial framework for Encord to purchase Wearable Devices' wrist-worn devices and use collected data to develop datasets for third-party Physical AI and robotics developers, subject to licensing and commercialization terms. Wearable Devices would receive revenue from device sales and usage-based compensation for qualifying data collection activities. The companies are already collaborating on data collection, testing and integration, with plans to explore applications in humanoid robotics and advanced robotic manipulation. Future commercial activity will depend on customer demand and implementation of the collaboration.

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About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

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